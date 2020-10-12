FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 202,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

