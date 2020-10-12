JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JSR in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

JSCPY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. JSR has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

