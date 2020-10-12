Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Crexendo Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

CXDO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

