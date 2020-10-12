Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 384,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 162.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 395,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

