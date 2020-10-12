Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APO. ValuEngine cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -145.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after acquiring an additional 530,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

