FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exfo Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exfo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Exfo has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

