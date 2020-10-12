Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.92 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.78. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,149,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,247,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 107.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

