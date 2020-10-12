Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MUFG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 523,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

