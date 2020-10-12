FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

