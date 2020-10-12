Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.60.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.58.

NYSE:HCA opened at $133.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $81,520,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

