Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

