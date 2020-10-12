Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

MZDAY stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.11. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

