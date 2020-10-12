Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
