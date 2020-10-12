Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. Tesco has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.39.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

