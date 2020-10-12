Truist Securiti Comments on SciPlay Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $6,295,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

