Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$24.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.16 million and a P/E ratio of -24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

