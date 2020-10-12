Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.75 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 589.8% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.