United Natural Foods Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

