Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.32. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

