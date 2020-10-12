Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

CASH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

