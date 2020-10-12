Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CL King upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

HELE opened at $198.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $178.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 349.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.