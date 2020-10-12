Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €240.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €255.75 ($300.88).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is €269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €238.49.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

