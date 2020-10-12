Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BCRHF stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas a €240.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas a €240.00 Price Target
Blue Capital Reinsurance Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Blue Capital Reinsurance Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Acuity Brands Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Acuity Brands Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
NXP Semiconductors to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
NXP Semiconductors to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report