Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BCRHF stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
