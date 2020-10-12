Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $99.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.