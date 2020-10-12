NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.