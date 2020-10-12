Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

