Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $224.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

