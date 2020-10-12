B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZION. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

