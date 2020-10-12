Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $224.83 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

