Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Slack Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Slack Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WORK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $795,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,193.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,353 shares of company stock worth $14,097,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

