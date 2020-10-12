Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

COG opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.