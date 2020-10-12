Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

CBSH opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

