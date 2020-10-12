Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By B.Riley Securit

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

BUSE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Busey by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Busey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.