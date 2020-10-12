Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

