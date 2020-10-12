Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSM. 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE TSM opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $88.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

