Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Analyst

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $321,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 34.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 203,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

