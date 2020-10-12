Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$71.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.23 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

