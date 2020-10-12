Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 335,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 246,110 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 138,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

