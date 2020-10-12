Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DENSO CORP/ADR stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

