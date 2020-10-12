Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

DENSO CORP/ADR stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Earnings History and Estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report