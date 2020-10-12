Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

NYSE:PSX opened at $53.04 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after acquiring an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.