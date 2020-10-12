Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rattler Midstream LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of RTLR opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

