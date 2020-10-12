Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rattler Midstream LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of RTLR opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History and Estimates for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report