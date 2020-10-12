Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSANY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.20.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.