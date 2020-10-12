RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

NYSE:RPM opened at $87.24 on Monday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

