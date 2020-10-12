Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $125.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $137.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.
In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.
