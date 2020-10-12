Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Honda Motor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

