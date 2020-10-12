Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Honda Motor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Wedbush
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report