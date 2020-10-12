Lincoln National Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $34.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 319.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

