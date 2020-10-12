Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.95 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $247.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

