Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,955,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

