Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $51.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

