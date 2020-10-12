Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumentum in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.68.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,216.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 97,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

