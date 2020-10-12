Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

OMP stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

